Why Did King Charles And Prince William Disagree On Kate Middleton And Children Using the Helicopter? Here's What Robert Jobson Claims

In a series of interesting spills about the monarchy of the UK, author Robert Jobson, in his upcoming release titled Catherine, The Princess of Wales reveals that King Charles initially objected to his son Prince William’s helicopter use for the family of five. Charles, who was reportedly distressed over the risks included with a personal air ride, made the Prince acknowledge a formal document, the book further reveals.

King Charles and Prince William disagreed over helicopter use

It was sometime after the ruling Monarch was apprised of his cancer diagnosis when he brought out his concerns over his son’s decision. Per an excerpt from the book by The Daily Mail, Charles had him sign “a formal document acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions.”

The book further reveals that before the King, the late Queen Elizabeth objected to William's decision to fly over from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where he previously resided, along with Princess Catherine, a.k.a Kate Middleton, and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Queen was reported to have “sleepless nights” over her grandson’s decision, still “haunted” by the infamous 1967 helicopter crash that took the lives of her flight captain and three others. No royal was onboard the helicopter then, but her husband, the late Prince Phillip frequented its use. The incident jolted the Queen, given her apprehension over William's decision to fly, even though he is a licensed helicopter pilot under RAF (Royal Air Force).

Upcoming biography on Catherine, The Princess of Wales

The forthcoming book serves as a biography for the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. As per the official note for the book, it “tells the full story of how Catherine, the Princess of Wales, became the woman she is today.” Jobson, who serves as the royal editor of the London Evening Standard and Australia's Channel 7 Sunrise amongst other gigs on commentary over the monarchy, used his experience and connections to pen this book chronicling the life of Kate.

