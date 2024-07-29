‘Smoothed the Way’: Kate Middleton’s Influence Helped Prince William and King Charles Get Closer, New Book Reveals

According to a new book, Kate Middleton's calming influence has helped Prince William strengthen his relationship with his father, King Charles. An excerpt from Robert Jobson's upcoming biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, shared by The Daily Mail, highlights how Kate has been a steadying presence in the royal family, particularly for William.

Robert Jobson writes that Kate, as a natural peacemaker, has helped improve the relationship between Prince William and King Charles.

Kate Middleton helps William and King Charles reconnect

A senior source confirmed that Prince of Wales William and King Charles have grown much closer in recent years. The source noted that while William respects his father's dedication to service, he felt that prioritizing work over family affected their relationship when he was growing up.

An insider told Jobson that Kate has helped William understand his father's perspective, as she always tries to see both sides of a dispute. The emotionally mature princess is seen as a stabilizing influence. King Charles views Kate as his beloved daughter-in-law and the daughter he never had, while Kate affectionately calls him Grandpa, according to the book.

King Charles and Kate Middleton share a warm bond, says new book

Jobson claims that King Charles is always excited to see Kate Middleton at family events, often greeting her with a "loving kiss." They're frequently seen laughing and joking together. A courtier told Jobson that the King appreciates Kate's positive influence on the family and truly values everything she does.

Kate Middleton has been receiving treatment for cancer since announcing her diagnosis in March. Throughout this time, Prince William has been a constant support, offering her comfort and reassurance. In a video message, Kate expressed her gratitude, saying, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance. The love, support, and kindness from so many of you means so much to us both."

King Charles, who is also receiving cancer treatment, is so proud of Catherine for her courage, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told PEOPLE in March. Both were hospitalized at The London Clinic in January, and the King has stayed closely connected with Catherine. The book Catherine, The Princess of Wales, will be available on August 6.

