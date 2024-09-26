‘It Went Away’: Hasan Minhaj Candidly Recalls Losing His Job On The Daily Show

Hasan Minhaj reflected on losing The Daily Show's job despite being the main person to be considered to take the host’s seat, which is now taken by Jon Stewart. He recalled how the published article by The New Yorker had a large effect on him and his dear ones.

On September 24, Wednesday, the comedian and actor opened up to Esquire and shared that there were conversations about it, that he had that job, and that they were mostly good to go. But it all altered after the story against him was published. He said, “It went away,” adding, “That’s part of showbiz.”

Apart from his career being affected, he also got candid about being scrutinized by people and how it affected his family. He expressed that “the most painful” thing was to witness his parents and wife “hurt” and them getting engaged with the controversy.

Minhaj talked about being the eldest son and feeling very sad about letting his parents down. He felt “lucky” that they saw multiple “beautiful highs” in his career and watched them go through this difficult and “embarrassing moment” in his career; he wished he had not put them through that and stated that it was the hard part.

Advertisement

After the controversy erupted, he released a 20-minute video, addressing the entire thing that went down. At that time, he gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying that there were, “omissions and factual errors in The New Yorker article that misrepresented my life story.” So he desired to give, “people the context and materials I provided The New Yorker with full transparency,”

As far as his professional front goes, he is still keeping up his work by delving into ventures like his talk show on YouTube, Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know, and also venturing into acting by staring in It Ends With Us which turned out to be a hit and also became a part of the controversy for different reasons. Apart from that, the comedy shows that he has been touring will hit Netflix in October as a standup special, Off With His Head.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Blake Lively Said She Wanted Her Children To Be 'Proud' Of The Work She Does