Jack Black Pens Hilarious Theme Song For Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson’s Olympics Highlights Series; Details Inside

Jack Black has joined in with his sporting spirit by writing an original and hilarious theme song for Peacock’s Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. The Tenacious D frontman surprised the host duo in the latest episode of the series. "In honor of you and the incredible job you guys have been doing on this season’s Olympics, I wrote a little song for you,” Black said in the teaser clip.

The duo responded affirmatively and encouraged Black to shoot them with the song. The Kung Fu Panda actor did just that and started singing the lyrics, "Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart / Talkin' s--- and talkin' smart! / Crackin' wise and lightin' farts. Kevin and Kenan are lightin’ it up! They’re setting’ the Olympics on fiyah!”

Hart was visibly confused after hearing the lyric “lightin’ fart” and Thompson kept shaking his head while trying to hold his laugh. Although his reaction said otherwise, he cheered on Black saying, “Yeah! That’s a start. That’s a start to a song. I love that.”

The Borderlands actor laughed after hearing their reaction and admitted that the song was “a work in progress."

The Jumanji actor and the SNL star, both known for their unique and impeccable sense of humor, have been hosting the Olympic Highlights series since the game began in July. They convey the latest updates on the sporting front while keeping the humor intact. New episodes of Olympic Highlights air every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Peacock.