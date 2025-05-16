Jacob Elordi, Lily-Rose Depp Join Forces for Cormac McCarthy’s Adaptation of Outer Dark; DEETS About Upcoming Project

The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s Outer Dark. The movie will be based on the novel penned in 1948. The project is set to begin production in 2026 and will mark the English film debut of the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Laszlo Nemes.

As for the plot of the movie, Outer Dark will revolve around the story of a young woman who bears her brother’s baby during the Great Depression. Following the birth of the child, the brother leaves it in the woods to die, but tells his sister that the infant died due to natural causes.

Upon learning the truth, the woman sets out to find the baby. As the siblings move their separate ways into the countryside, three men with evil mindsets are on their trail, wishing destruction.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming project, the filmmaker said at the Cannes Film Festival, “Since reading Outer Dark the first time, it has been my dream to make it into a film and to find the appropriate cinematic language that would do justice to Cormac McCarthy’s evocative and cosmological work. Joined by two magnetic actors, I now feel it’s possible.”

He further added, “The extraordinary source material is a profound inspiration to build a unique world that vibrates with life and death at the same time. An exciting road movie, a terrible and beautiful journey into the labyrinth of the human soul—this is the ambition I have for Outer Dark.”

Moreover, Nemes completes his third film, titled Orphan, which is set to premiere later at the ongoing festival. Apart from the new adaptation, Cormac McCarthy’s adaptations, No Country for Old Men and The Road, have been heavily lauded by the audience.

