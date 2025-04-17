Jacob Elordi Confirms He’s Begun Shooting Euphoria Season 3: 'Just Shot My First...'

Euphoria fans, rejoice! Jacob Elordi has officially confirmed that he has shot the first few scenes for the highly anticipated Season 3 of the hit HBO series. In a recent interview, the actor, who plays the role of Nate Jacobs, opened up about going back on the Euphoria set and working with his costars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Sydney Sweeney among others.

"I just shot my first days of that this week, it was incredible," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "We have grown up on that... we grew from late teens into adults on that show. So, it was beautiful. It was really touching to go back, and it was like stepping into a time capsule, nothing had changed."

Reflecting on working with his Euphoria costars, Elordi said, "It is a great pleasure to share the screen with them again."

Several leaked videos from the Euphoria set are currently making waves online. One fan-captured clip hints at Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, and Nate's wedding in the show. Another sneak peek shows Zendaya's character Rue arguing with Spanish actress Priscilla Delgado on the street.

The last season aired in early 2022, and the third installment was delayed due to Hollywood strikes and scheduling conflicts among the ensemble cast. The unexpected deaths of Angus Cloud, who played the role of Fezco O'Neill, and executive producer Kevin Turen also caused delays in filming. It was initially expected to enter production in December 2023, however, it was later pushed to January 2025.

The Emmy-winning drama, written and directed by Sam Levinson, is rumored to feature a significant time jump, taking the characters out of high school and into the next phase of their lives. While most of the cast members will reprise their roles for the third installment, some actors like Algee Smith, Storm Reid, Barbie Ferreira, and Nika King have exited the show, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, Dominic Fike's return remains uncertain.

According to some reports, there have been some new additions to the cast. Season 3 is also expected to feature Rosalía, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

HBO has yet to confirm an official release date for Euphoria Season 3. It's currently expected to premiere in late 2025 or 2026.

