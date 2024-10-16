Jake E. Lee, Former Black Sabbath Guitarist, Shot Multiple Times In Las Vegas; His Latest Health Update HERE

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of gun violence.

Jake E. Lee, who worked with Ozzy Osbourne as a Black Sabbath guitarist in the ‘80s and later formed his own groups, Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in a street shooting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 15. The 67-year-old musician is currently in the intensive care unit of a Las Vegas hospital, according to People, where he is fully conscious and recovering well.

The Las Vegas Police Department told the outlet that they believe the shooting was completely random. Lee was shot early in the morning, around 2:45 a.m. local time, per the authorities.

Explaining what he was doing out so late at night, Lee's representative said he was walking his dog. In his statement, he also requested respect and privacy for Lee and his family.

The police are investigating the incident, and the LVPD confirmed to People that no arrests have been made so far.

As mentioned earlier, Lee is best known for his career alongside Osbourne, 75. However, he was abruptly ejected from Black Sabbath by Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon, in 1987—a not uncommon fate for Osbourne's band members, per Variety. He went on to form Badlands with former Black Sabbath singer Ray Gillen in 1988; however, his friend died in 1993. Lee played with a series of bands in the following years, releasing solo material, before forming Red Dragon Cartel in 2013 and releasing two albums with the group.

Lee said in a 2018 interview with EON Music that he took a step back from the industry because “it’s an ugly business.” The string master has also reportedly been suffering from a hand ailment, which has restricted his playing.

In an interview with Tone-Talk earlier this month, Lee talked about his health crisis, revealing that after seeing a wrist expert, his hand issues—which he initially thought were caused by carpal tunnel syndrome—were identified as a consequence of cartilage loss that left him with bone-on-bone contact. He noted that he is seeking physical therapy and getting cortisone shots to help with the discomfort.

Despite these challenges, Lee stated that he is optimistic about performing again and intends to see the delayed tour with Red Dragon Cartel through.

We wish nothing but a speedy recovery to the guitar prodigy, both from his shooting injuries and the trials he has been facing since before that.

