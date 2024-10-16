BET Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar Takes Home Top Honors; Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE
Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, securing multiple top honors at the star-studded event held on October 8 in Las Vegas. Check out the complete list of winners from the night below.
The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards were distributed on October 8 at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas. However, the ceremony was not telecast live on any cable network; instead, it aired as a taped event on BET and VH1 on Tuesday, October 15.
Hosted by Fat Joe, the event featured Megan Thee Stallion vying for 12 prizes following the recent release of her self-titled album—her first independent release. Kendrick Lamar trailed her with 11 nominations after a turbulent year due to his feud with Drake, who was nominated in eight categories. The former won the top accolades of the night including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and more.
Performers at the BET Hip Hop Awards included 2 Chainz, GloRilla, Juicy J, Bossman Dlow, Trina, Yung Miami, and more.
At the ceremony, Travis Scott received the I AM Hip Hop Award for changing the course of hip-hop with a series of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves. His honorary award came a decade after his breakthrough album, Days Before Rodeo.
Following Tuesday night’s public broadcast of the highly acclaimed hip-hop awards ceremony, the names of the winners are as follows:
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- GloRilla
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Winner: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- Agora Hills, Doja Cat
- Bent, 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
- Fe!N, Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
- FTCU, Nicki Minaj
- Get It Sexyy, Sexyy Red
- Like That, Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
- Mamushi, Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
- Yeah Glo!, GloRilla
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Winner: Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
- American Dream, 21 Savage
- Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
- For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
- In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
- Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
- One of Wun, Gunna
- Utopia, Travis Scott
- We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
- Winner: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- 8 AM in Charlotte, Drake
- Band4band, Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
- Bent, 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
- Big Mama, Latto
- Boa, Megan Thee Stallion
- Enough (Miami), Cardi B
- Type S---, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
- Winner: Sexyy Red
- 41
- 310babii
- Bossman Dlow
- Cash Cobain
- Lady London
- Skilla Baby
- Tommy Richman
BEST COLLABORATION
- Winner: Like That, Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
- At the Party, Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
- Band4band, Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
- Bongos, Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- Everybody, Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
- First Person Shooter, Drake feat. J.Cole
- Mamushi, Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
- Wanna Be, GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
BEST DUO OR GROUP
- Winner: Future & Metro Boomin
- ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
- 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
- 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
- Common & Pete Rock
- Earthgang
- Flyana Boss
- Rick Ross & Meek Mill
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
- Winner: Missy Elliott
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Drake
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- Common
- Drake
- Lil Wayne
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Winner: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- 20k Visuals
- A$AP Rocky
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
- Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
- Offset
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Winner: The Alchemist
- Atl Jacob
- Cash Cobain
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Metro Boomin
- Pete Rock
- Q-Tip
DJ OF THE YEAR
- Winner: The Alchemist
- Big Von
- DJ D-Nice
- DJ Drama
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
- Mustard
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
- Winner: Club Shay Shay
- Bootleg Kev
- Complex
- Drink Champs
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- On the Radar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- The Shade Room
- XXL
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
- Winner: 50 Cent
- A$AP Rocky
- Cam’ron & Ma$e
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Fat Joe
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar, Like That (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
- 21 Savage, Good Good (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
- A$AP Rocky, Gangsta (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
- Cardi B, Wanna Be remix (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
- Drake, Meltdown (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, First Person Shooter (Drake feat. J. Cole)
- Lil Wayne, Brand New (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
- Megan Thee Stallion, Wanna Be (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
IMPACT TRACK
- Winner: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- Blessings, Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Fortunate, Common & Pete Rock
- Get in With Me, Bossman Dlow
- Hiss, Megan Thee Stallion
- Humble Me, Killer Mike
- Precision, Big Sean
- Yeah Glo!, GloRilla
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
- Winner: Ghetts, UK
- SDM, France
- Leys Mc, France
- Racionais Mcs, Brazil
- Budah, Brazil
- Bashy, UK
- Stefflon Don, UK
- Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
- Blxckie, South Africa
