Jamie Lee Curtis SHADES Paparazzi For ‘Intrusion’ And Leaking Images From Freakier Friday Set

Jamie Lee Curtis slyly shaded paparazzi for their intrusion on the set of her upcoming movie Freakier Friday claiming that they wanted to keep the film private until release. However, she clarified and teased the media that no major plot and storyline was revealed through the leaked pictures and shared one BTS picture of her own!

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress shared a picture of her and co-star Lindsey Lohan—the duo reunited for the sequel after 2003’s cult classic Freaky Friday—on Instagram. “OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking,” she said referring to the picture.

The actress revealed that the team tried really hard to keep the story “a secret and private” until its release. “But once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters,” she added.

In the picture, Lohan and Lee Curtis are smiling wide and hugging each other at what appears to be a beach. Referring to the picture, she said that it captured the “joy and fun” they had while shooting for their upcoming film.

Without revealing any details about Freakier Friday, Lee Curtis ended her post by promising people a good experience while watching it in theaters. “The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then…,” she added.

Freakier Friday is the long-awaited follow-up to Disney’s beloved 2003 film which starred Mean Girls alum and Lee Curtis as Anna and Tess—a mother and daughter who swap bodies after a mysterious incident involving a fortune cookie. The duo then experience life in each other’s shoes.

The film was based on Mary Rodgers’ eponymous children’s book which was previously adapted into a 1976 film starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster which became a blockbuster. The upcoming sequel helmed by Nisha Ganatra will take place years after the body-swapping fiasco. Now Anna has her daughter so will history repeat itself?

While there are several returning cast members including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Michell and others. Newcomers like Manny Jacinto, Sophia Hammons, Julia Butters, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jordan E. Cooper are set to bring their own charms to the film.

Freakier Friday will hit the theaters sometime in 2025.