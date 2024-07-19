Jay Leno Shares Kind Words For Bob Newhart Following Actor’s Demise At 94; Calls His Jokes Intellectual

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Jay Leno is all praise for the late actor Bob Newhart, who breathed his last on Thursday at 94. The TV host shared that he was a fan of Newhart’s comic timing and that the actor was among the few actors who could pull out laughter from the audience through his comedy. In conversation with People Magazine, Leno stated that The Big Bang Theory actor was an ordinary man in extraordinary circumstances. The TV personality shared that Bob Newhart’s jokes are very clever and intellectual.

Leno, during his time on the Tonight Show, invited Newhart as a guest on the show. The talk show host claimed that the episodes with the comedian were filled with laughter and light moments.

What did Jay Leno say about Bob Newhart’s acting and comic timing?

In his interview with the media portal, Jay Leno revealed that the Elf actor made sure he cracked a solid joke. The host claimed that with Newhart on the show, there was never a dull moment. Leno said the Hollywood star was very “kind” to the young comics and motivated them in their careers.

The TV personality shared, "A lot of comics have an ethnic hook, or they have a catchphrase, or they have something they do when the jokes aren't going that well that they go to when it always works.”

He further added, "I mean, his whole gimmick, he was just an ordinary man in extraordinary circumstances, which is my favorite thing.” He continued to say that Newhart never took a lazy way out of his work.

Advertisement

The talk show host further claimed, "He always had those kinds of really clever [jokes], you had to listen [to]. You had to pay attention. It was intellectual enough for intellectuals and easy enough to understand for just regular people.”

ALSO READ: Bob Newhart Joked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Should Play Him In A Biopic; Comedic Legend Passes Away At 94

Bob Newhart passed away at the age of 94

Comedian Bob Newhart passed away on Thursday at the age of 94 after suffering from a serious illness. The publicist for the actor announced the unfortunate news and shared that Newhart breathed his last at his L.A. home. The 94-year-old originally invented the concept of stand-up comedy in 1960.

According to the obituary released by the rep of the comedian, Newhart once said, "In 1959, I gave myself a year to make it in comedy; it was back to accounting if comedy didn’t work out.”

Bob Newhart is survived by his four children and 10 grandchildren.

ALSO READ: Comedian Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94 Due To Series of Illnesses