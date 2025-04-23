Jay-Z’s Legal Drama Escalates as Assault Accuser Seeks Dismissal of Rapper's Defamation Countersuit

Trigger Warning: Mention of s*xual assault and r*pe.

Woman who accused Jay-Z of r*pe moves to have the rapper's defamation countersuit dismissed. The accuser, who had claimed that music titan Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter assaulted her in 2000 at the MTV Video Music Awards afterparty along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is now attempting to get the rapper's lawsuit for defamation and malicious prosecution against her dismissed.

Court papers filed Tuesday, April 22, state that the woman, also known as Jane Doe, has asked a judge to dismiss the allegations filed against her. In a December 2024 lawsuit, Doe complained that both Diddy and fellow rapper Carter sexually assaulted her at age 13. That case was voluntarily dismissed by her attorneys in February.

But in March, Carter sued Doe and her lawyers, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney, for defamation, civil conspiracy, and abuse of process. He claimed that the charges against him were knowingly false and intended to harm his reputation and squeeze money out of him.

Doe recently contended in her motion that the defamation action is not valid under California law: "Carter has not alleged facts that would support an abuse of process claim," the filing stated, per People.

In addition, Doe's attorneys argued that the rapper's suit fell short of legal requirements, as the rapper had not proven that any legal process was abused upon the filing of the initial complaint, as per the filing.

The conspiracy charge, they continued, must likewise be rejected because an attorney engaged in the conduct of legal duty cannot be liable for conspiracy, wherefore Doe may not conspire alone. "Since a conspiracy requires more than one party, Doe cannot be liable for civil conspiracy," the motion added.

Jay-Z earlier said that Doe's lawsuit inflicted grave harm on his private and professional life, e.g., reputation damage, emotional distress, and business losses purported to be over $20 million. No comment has been made publicly by either side regarding the recent motion, although each continues to dispute the validity and motives of the initial claims.

