Jay-Z's Roc Nation Faces Legal Trouble for Witness Manipulation in 2000s Sexual Assault Case Involving Sean Diddy Combs

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of rape and sexual assault.

Jay-Z is no stranger to scandal, especially after being roped into a recent lawsuit where it claims he, along with Sean Diddy Combs, had raped a 13-year-old girl at a VMA afterparty in the 2000s. Attorneys who filed the lawsuit are represented by Tony Buzbee, who brought forth his civil case two decades ago.

As a response, Jay-Z, 55, has firmly denied the allegations and labeled them "idiotic." He further accused Buzbee of trying to blackmail him.

The situation escalated with another new lawsuit filed against the Empire State of Mind rapper's entertainment company, Roc Nation. Buzbee stated that Roc Nation engaged in unethical practices, which involved "shadowy operatives" and using "fake badges" to pressure his clients and manipulate them into filing lawsuits against his firm.

As the lawyer reveals, the agents of Roc Nation allegedly offered the clients up to 10,000 USD to sue his firm. According to him, the rap mogul and his company are behind these activities to sabotage his legal practice.

ALSO READ: Jay-Z Seeks Dismissal of Claims Linking Him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Teen Rape Case; Jane Doe’s Lawyer Slams Him

According to a public statement posted to social media, Buzbee claimed, "Today The Buzbee Law Firm filed suit against Roc Nation and lawyers Marcy Croft and Quinn Emanuel for violation of various state laws, including barratry and impersonation of a public official."

Advertisement

Buzbee also stressed that Roc Nation's illegal activities on record on tape were reported to authorities. He vowed to cooperate in assisting them through investigations to prosecute the violators under Texas law. He added, "LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated. The defendants this time overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught at their illegal scheme on tape."

Legal troubles add to mounting questions in the Jay-Z as well as Diddy drama in which both face relentless mounting charges. Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs awaits a trial to be held in 2025.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More