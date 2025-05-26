Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding: From 200-Person Guestlist to Venice Citizen Complaints, All We Know So Far

It seems that it will be a glamorous affair at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. Their nuptials won't be taking place in the United States but in Venice, Italy, between June 24 and 26, per Page Six.

The celebration will reportedly cost USD 10 million, and it is organized by George and Amal Clooney’s wedding planners, Lanza & Baucina. Many insiders revealed to the outlet that the main celebration occurs on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore. One thing to note here is that there is no official confirmation about the same by the reps.

But it seems that some Venetians are not on board with this wedding taking place in their city. Ruggero Tallon, a Venetian activist, told the outlet, “We are planning protests to coincide with the Bezos wedding to highlight how the mayor has sold out the city.” The activist added, “This city is not for sale; it is not a playground for the rich.”

It appears that many famous people will be attending, including Ivanka Trump, Don Trump Jr., Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Eva Longoria, and her beau, Jose Baston, and many others, per the report. As of now, it isn't known who will actually be in attendance, the source stated.

The insider revealed that there will be fewer than 200 guests at the ceremony, adding, “For some people, that seems big, but not for them.” A source revealed to the outlet that Sanchez’s wedding dress is being made by a designer “who has a longtime relationship with Lauren.”

Apart from this, tourism sources revealed to the publication that the couple booked five hotels for the attendees. Additionally, a driver told the outlet that the city’s water taxis have also been booked in advance. The outlet was also told that there may be local excursions on the Koru yacht.

The soon-to-be-wed couple is reportedly utilizing local businesses and resources. A source revealed, “They’re not flying stuff in; they felt really strongly about that.”

Tallon, who is also a part of a campaign against cruise ships stopping at Venice, told the publication, “This city is in chaos; there are not enough services and our mayor has deserted the city.”

Luigi Brugnaro, Venice mayor, reportedly stated that the ceremony will not result in any “abnormal disruption” to the city. He shared that they are “mutually working and supporting the organizers to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”

