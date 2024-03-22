Are Sara Evans And Jay Barker Back Together After Filing For Divorce in 2022? Country Star Reveals

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to Domestic Violence and physical and emotional abuse.

Country music star Sara Evans opened up about reconciling with her husband Jay Barker in her new podcast, Diving in Deep with Sara Evans. Sara filed for divorce from Barker back in 2021, after which he also got arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly trying to hit Evans’ car with his own. In her new podcast episode, Evans opened up about Barker’s arrest and how they eventually got back together.

What did Evan say about Barker’s arrest and divorce filing?

Evan highlighted how she had initially separated from Barker in 2021 after getting married in 2008, and also filed for divorce in the same year. In January of 2022, they had met up for lunch where she and Barker allegedly got into a verbal feud. Later on that same night, Evans went to a bonfire at a neighbor’s house with one of her daughters and said that Barker kept blowing up her phone and blaming her for everything. When she and her daughter went home, Barker was waiting for them in front of their house.

“It really scared me, and it scared all of us, especially my child that was with me. So the friend of ours was driving me. We were getting ready to pull into the driveway, and…(Barker) had a verbal altercation with my child, who had never seen that side of him, ever. And it scared the s**t out of her,” she said in her podcast. She then continued, “Then he jumped in his truck, and he [was] sort of backing up at a very high speed. I knew Jay, so I didn’t feel the same way that my child felt. My child thought he was gonna plow our car down, that he was backing up towards our car, and that she was about to watch something horrific, or at the very least, an accident, which would have been his truck hitting my side of the car, where I was in the front seat. She was terrified.” Evans’ daughter then called 911, but Barker had already fled the scene when the cops arrived but he was later arrested from his home.

Advertisement

“I just felt so ashamed and so stupid, and my child was so mad. But you know that she was standing there thinking, ‘He’s about to hit my mom with a truck.’ I don’t know how close he got honestly, and I don’t know what it looks like to her. But I heard her scream so loud. I really did not think that he was trying to hit our car. I think he was trying to back up as fast as he could to see who I was in the car with, to see if I was with another man. And my child thought, ‘He’s gonna run into them,’” she continued.

She also said that after his arrest, she had to turn off comments on her Instagram. “I was just getting call after call after call after call, and I was like, ‘I cannot believe this is happening to me and my children again. I’ve lost the love of my life. He’s just gorgeous, he’s funny, we have so much in common,” she said, “We feel the same about everything, raising kids, family structures, politics, religion, everything. We just love each other. We’re best friends,” Evans recalled spending the few weeks after his arrest sitting on the couch with her three daughters and thinking about these things.

Why did Sara Evans and Jay Barker get back together again?

Sara Evans said that the road to getting back together with Barker was not easy but it started a few months after his arrest when she was on tour and Barker texted her, “Everybody says that I shouldn’t contact you, but you are still my wife.” Evans said that the message softened her a little and she found herself responding.

“A lot of women will judge me and want to judge me. When he said, ‘But you are still my wife,’ I don’t know. I just melted because I thought, ‘I am still your wife, and we can talk if we want to. We’re both adults. So I texted him back and I think I just said something short and sweet like, ‘How are you? I’m on the road’ and we sort of tiptoed back to each other,” she said. After that, they went through a lot of marriage counseling and therapy before getting back together.

Advertisement

Though she kept it a secret from her two daughters Audry and Olivia, and son Avery, whom she shares with her ex-husband Craig Schelske, at first, she did finally reveal it to them. She said that winning over her daughter was definitely not easy for Barker but he has managed to mend things over a bit. She also divulged some of the problems that initially started the rift in their marriage. She also announced that she would dive deeper into talks of motherhood, marriage, and more in upcoming episodes of her podcast. The celebrated singer's album Unbroke is also coming out on 7th June.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Officially Divorced Nearly A Year After Split; DEETS Inside