Jennifer Aniston Shares Inside Look at 2024 Friendsgiving with Sandra Bullock, Courteney Cox and More

Jennifer Aniston continued her annual Friendsgiving tradition in 2024, treating her close friends to a delicious meal and a night full of fun and laughter. The Friends alum, 55, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 25, to post pictures from the star-studded event, featuring some famous faces, including her longtime best friends Courteney Cox and Sandra Bullock.

“A few scenes from Friendsgiving,” Aniston wrote alongside multiple Polaroid images featuring the two aforementioned actresses. The girls' get-together delighted a fan on X, who shared that knowing the ladies spent Friendsgiving together made them feel “a whole lot happier.”

Aniston's previous Friendsgiving parties, especially the one she hosted in 2019, also featured Cox, Bullock, and other notable faces like her ex-husband Justin Theroux and close friend Jimmy Kimmel.

The latter even made the actress cook a non-traditional Thanksgiving meal, consisting of a Mexican dish since he gets the same Friendsgiving food—turkey roast, boiled potatoes, and more—on the actual holiday at his home, making the meal seem like leftovers to him. Aniston addressed his request by cooking “Jimmy’s F—ing Enchiladas” and serving them with a label reading just that.

We’re left wondering if Jimmy Fallon attended Aniston's party this year, as we didn’t catch a glimpse of him in Aniston's Instagram Stories pictures. The famous faces we did spot in the photos, besides Cox and Bullock, though, included actor Sean Hayes, his husband Scott Icenogle, and more.

Cox and Aniston, as the world knows, became close during their time together on Friends. However, the story of Bullock and Aniston’s friendship might not be as well known, so here’s a little insight.

Bullock and Aniston became friends after their mutual ex, Tate Donovan, introduced them, as revealed in their 2020 interview with Interview Magazine.

