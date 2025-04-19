Jennifer Garner Turns 53, Pledges to Run 67 Miles for Kids Facing Hunger Amid Ben Affleck Drama

Jennifer Garner is marking her 53rd birthday not with a party, but with purpose. The 13 Going on 30 star has pledged to run one mile a day for 67 days to raise funds and awareness for children suffering from acute malnutrition, in partnership with Save the Children. As Garner steps forward with a heartfelt initiative, her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is also in the news, publicly praising Jennifer Lopez’s bond with his kids following their recent split — adding a layer of drama to the week’s headlines.

On April 18, a day after her birthday, Garner shared an emotional Instagram video of her walking along a beach. In the clip, she announced her campaign to raise funds for ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF)—a life-saving treatment for children facing starvation.

“I feel compelled to do something, to put my feet on the ground for kids,” Garner wrote. “Millions of children are suffering from acute malnutrition and 16,000 children are at immediate risk of dying from preventable causes.”

The cost of saving a child’s life? Just $67. So, Garner has committed to running 67 miles over the next 67 days—one for each dollar it takes to provide six weeks of RUTF. The actress, who shares three children with Affleck—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13—said the thought of children going to bed hungry “keeps [her] up at night.”

“I had an idea,” she explained in her video. “If one of my kids when they were little was hungry going to bed, they could always manipulate me into giving them a snack. I just couldn’t bear the thought of them going to bed hungry.”

Garner encouraged others to join the movement by walking, biking, running, or even crawling for a mile a day until June 22, using the hashtag #67Strong4Kids. Donations, she said, can be made to Save the Children or any organization working to feed children worldwide.

As Garner’s campaign gains traction online, her quiet strength and commitment to vulnerable children stand in contrast to the public attention surrounding her ex-husband. Ben Affleck recently praised Jennifer Lopez’s ongoing relationship with his children at The Accountant 2 premiere, calling her “spectacular” and “great to my kids.” Despite swirling speculation post-divorce, Garner appears focused on what she does best — showing up with heart, grace, and action where it’s needed most.

