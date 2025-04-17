Ben Affleck Lauds Jennifer Lopez’s 'Great Ongoing Relationship' With His Children After Their Divorce; Calls Singer 'Enormously Important'

Ben Affleck has showered his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez with praise for showing support towards his children. Although divorced several months ago, Affleck clarified that the bonding between their intermingled family units remains sturdy.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new movie, The Accountant 2, Affleck described ongoing relationships with Lopez's kids as one of the greatest pleasures of his life. Denying rumors of tension, he cited the way misleading online speculation tends to turn out.

Affleck co-parents three teens with his former wife, Jennifer Garner, while Lopez is mother to 17-year-old twins whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Their entire blended family stepped up to show support to the actor by attending the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie.

He complimented Lopez's presence in his children's lives and reiterated his respect for her. He called her a woman of integrity who has always been kind and engaged with his family.

"For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They’re wonderful," he added, citing her continued support of his children.

Affleck said, "She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to. I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me."

He also talked about how much he cherishes the relationships that have developed between their children, saying, "The relationships that you can have with children like that — it’s the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to."

The family reunion followed soon after Ben Affleck spoke out about their divorce in public, putting an end to baseless rumors regarding the cause of it. His recent statements reinforce a courteous and loving relationship between the former couple, who are reportedly more focused on their respective careers as well as parenting.

