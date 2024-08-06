Jennifer Garner Says THIS About Reprising Her 'Impossible Dream' Role of Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine

Disclaimer: The below article contains spoilers for the latest Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fans who have already watched the latest Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine already know that the movie’s biggest highlight is the numerous cameos by actors and characters who were formerly a part of the greater Marvel universe. And one of the most exciting cameos is that of Jennifer Garner’s return as Elektra in the film.

She reprised her role as the villainous adversary, love interest, and later, a heroic ally to Daredevil after nearly two decades which makes it even more special. The 52-year-old actor has shared a glimpse into her workout regime which helped her get “Marvel fit” before she took on the role once again this time. Take a look.

Jennifer Garner shared how she got “Marvel fit” to reprise her role as Elektra

On August 5, Garner released a video on Instagram showing off the tough workouts she undertook in order to step back into the role after nearly 20 years. She also described the moment Ryan Reynolds, who portrays Deadpool in the film, and filmmaker Shawn Levy approached her with the idea for Elektra to make an appearance in the sequel starring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine.

“I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3— we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two,” wrote Garner in the caption along with the video. “Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit. 🥷🏻👵🏼”

Advertisement

Calling it an “impossible dream” that became reality, she shared that she and her “bestie and OG stunt double” Shauna Duggins upgraded their training led by Beth Nicely at @thelimitfit to double per day in addition to more homework Nicely assigned for a second workout. Their boxing training was amped up thrice a week along with “lots and lots” of other exercises and running. “We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies,” she wrote.

Talking about her character’s return, she wrote, “I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list.” In the same post, garner continued to shower praises on her costars Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes. “Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does. ⚔️♥️”

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner’s association with the Marvel character Elektra

Following her success in shows and movies during her early career days like Time of Your Life (1999–2000), Catch Me If You Can (2002), and ABC action thriller series Alias (2001–2006), she gained further global recognition with her roles in several rom-coms and as Marvel superhero Elektra.

She first brought the character to life on the big screen in the 2003 film Daredevil starring Ben Affleck in the titular character followed by her solo film Elektra (2005). After nearly 20 years, she once again took on the role in Deadpool & Wolverine which released on July 26.

ALSO READ: 'They Don’t Need To Be Broken Up': Danielle Fishel Talks About Other Ending For Her Character Topanga And Ben Savage On Boy Meets World