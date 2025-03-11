Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller Hangs Out with Ex-Wife Following Actress' Viral Reunion with Ben Affleck

John Miller, the current boyfriend of Jennifer Garner, was recently spotted spending time with his former wife. The news comes following reports suggesting that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been spending affectionate time together while co-parenting their kids.

According to a recent report by TMZ, John Miller was seen with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell. The two were reportedly getting into the same car on Sunday, March 9, 2025. However, it is still unclear where they were headed or if they were together for a specific reason.

The latest news about John Miller is gaining widespread attention, as many outlets have already been discussing the Elektra actress and Ben Affleck. The duo has been photographed together on several occasions.

For those who may not know, Jennifer Garner and the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor were recently spotted enjoying a paintball game with their kids.

It is important to note that Ben Affleck recently divorced his second wife, Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, according to Page Six, the Daredevil actor was seen "affectionately holding" Garner on one occasion.

While both John Miller and Jennifer Garner have been spending time with their exes, sources suggest that the Yes Day star and Ben Affleck are not planning to reconcile romantically and are only focused on co-parenting their children.

"They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

For those who may not know, John Miller and Jennifer Garner have been dating since 2018.

Speaking of John Miller's former wife, Caroline Campbell is a violinist. John Miller and Campbell were married for approximately 13 years and share two children, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three children.