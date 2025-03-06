Is Jennifer Garner Going Back to Ben Affleck After His Breakup with JLo? Elektra Actress Allegedly Caught Between Ex and BF John Miller

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are making headlines, with rumors of getting back together. Per reports, the actress from Elektra is worried about what she will do next.

A source who spoke to Life & Style explained that Jennifer Garner is under pressure “to choose between John and Ben.”

As per a report by Daily Mail, John Miller- Garner’s current boyfriend– is hoping that Jen would take a step back from Ben. An insider told the outlet that Miller wants Jennifer Garner for himself, also adding that he is trying hard to deal with the current relationship that Ben and Jen have with each other.

Another source of Life & Style stated that while John likes Ben Affleck, he still feels Jen should not spend as much time with Ben now that his life is back on track.

The source further mentioned, “It’s bad enough she answers Ben’s calls when they’re spending time together.” Per this source, John is avoiding Jen’s home, thinking Ben would already be there.

For those who do not know, Ben was staying at the house of the actress from 13 going on 30, after he had evacuated during the LA wildfires. Meanwhile, they had even spent time together feeding the homeless and later had even shared a holiday meal together at Garner’s place.

During the summer, the former couple had even spent time in Japan with their kids during their school break. Then they even celebrated Ben’s birthday in August 2024 and later that June, Jennifer Garner was seen going into Ben Affleck’s home, the one he was renting back when he was separating from the highly acclaimed pop star, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck first met on the set of Pearl Harbor. Later, the two starred in 2003’s Daredevil and became close friends and by 2004, they went into a romantic relationship, later getting married in June 2005.