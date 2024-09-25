Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's $68 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Has A Buyer, But Sale Faces New Challenges; Details HERE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly not having much luck with the sale of their $68 million marital home in Beverly Hills, which they publicly listed on the market in July, about a month before the former made their split official by filing for divorce.

While the soon-to-be exes recently received and accepted a $64 million offer for their former love nest, per TMZ, the potential buyers from New Jersey pulled out of the deal following a death in their family. Despite this tragedy, however, the anonymous couple is still interested in purchasing the property, the outlet reports.

As we revisit the sale of Bennifer’s extravagant estate, here are the details of the amenities the property offers. Purchased by the star couple in May 2023 for $60.8 million, the five-acre premises feature a 38,000-square-foot main residence with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It also boasts a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker's house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. A spacious 12-car garage and parking for 80 vehicles are among the features that justify the asking price of the domain.

For home recreation, the mansion houses a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a bar, and basketball and pickleball courts.

Earlier this month, a source divulged to People that the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer wasn’t interested in the costly abode as it was too modern to accommodate her romantic, Spanish, European vibe. However, she went through with the purchase because Ben liked it, and she felt it would be spacious enough for their blended family, including their five children from their respective exes.

In the days leading up to Lopez’s divorce filing on August 20, Affleck moved out of their marital home and rented a house in Brentwood, California, to be closer to his children.

Amid their very public split, he also purchased a $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, while Lopez is still house hunting on the West Coast, as a People source states she finds the aforementioned home too full of memories to live in.

Last month, Lopez was spotted touring a $22 million property in Beverly Hills.

