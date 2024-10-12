Jennifer Lopez 'Grateful' For Memories With Ben Affleck Amid Their Pending Divorce As She Moves Forward With 'Optimism' In Her Life: Source

Jennifer Lopez did not want to divorce Ben Affleck, however, the singer and actress is moving on with her life after making the tough decision, according to a source. An insider close to the star, 55, told People that “this has been one of the hardest years for Jennifer,” who filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

“She didn’t want to file for divorce. She felt like she had no choice. Nothing was going to change with Ben,” the source added. Lopez listed April 26 as their date of separation when she filed the papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer.

“She was very upset about it,” the source continued. “But true to her positive outlook on life, she’s moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she’s fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She’s taking time for herself right now.”

The source conveyed that the Atlas star knows she lives a privileged life in many ways. “She’s very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben, but she’s now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids.”

Affleck’s thoughts seem to align with those of his soon-to-be ex-wife, as the estranged couple reunited last month to take their respective kids, who are said to be fond of one another, out for lunch. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, shares Violet, 18, Seraphine, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Bennifer reportedly don't want their kids to bear the brunt of their separation and want them to maintain their bond despite challenges between their parents.

Regarding their work fronts, Lopez confirmed on September 17 that she will co-star with Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein in an upcoming Netflix rom-com titled Office Romance. Affleck, meanwhile, was spotted on October 9 on a film set in Los Angeles.

Besides their separate endeavors, Lopez and Affleck are tied together in at least two projects, as she stars in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both of which he produces via his production company, Artists Equity.

