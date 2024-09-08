Jennifer Lopez Says Her Film Unstoppable Will Leave Audience ‘Cheering’; Calls It A 'Perfect Family Movie’

Jennifer Lopez is over the moon about her upcoming film Unstoppable and can not wait to share it with the audience. On Saturday, September 7, the actress took to Instagram to share some special moments from her film Unstoppable's Toronto International Film Festival's premiere the night prior.

The multihyphenate star shared a picture of herself in a bedazzled silver Tamara Ralph dress on stage for her film’s TIFF premiere, joined by co-stars and the person she plays on screen— Anthony Robles' mother Judy. The duo were seen embracing each other. Anthony Robles and cast members Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Jharrel Jerome were also in the snap.

The post also included videos from the premiere, highlighting the standing ovation her film received at the event. "I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!! This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film," she wrote in the caption.

The Atlas actress also claimed this role as “one of the great honors of my life," which also includes her role as Selena in the 1997 biopic of pop sensation Selena Quintanilla Pérez also referred to as Queen of Tejano Music.

Unstoppable follows the story of real life wrestler Anthony who was born with one leg and still won the NCAA national championship in 2011 for Arizona State University. Lopez claims that this film is what the world needs now more than ever. “Inspiring, uplifting, exciting and emotional. At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving," she added.

The On The Floor singer called it “a perfect family movie” while claiming that it will have audiences “cheering” and holding back their tears at the same time. “It’ll be perfect for everyone to see with your families around Christmas. It is our gift to you to introduce the story of this inspiring UNSTOPPABLE family," she concluded.

Produced by her former husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s company Artists Equity, Unstoppable will be released in theaters on December 6, 2024.