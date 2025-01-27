Jennifer Lopez Stuns at Sundance Film Festival in Spiderweb Gown as Director Speaks of Diego Luna’s Absence

Jennifer Lopez made sure to attract all the eyes present at the Sundance Film Festival towards herself. The actress was seen wearing an intriguing outfit as she promoted her latest entry, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The actress, who also has a great talent for being a singer, stunned the attendees of the aforementioned film festival, wearing a spiderweb gown. During the event that was held in Park City on Sunday, January 26, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer was seen walking the red carpet wearing a black Valdrin Sahiti lace gown. Interestingly, the piece of clothing also was bedazzled in Hassanzadeh jewelry that formed a spiderweb. The design of the dress could be noticed to have started from her neck and stretched to her feet.

As the Sundance Film Festival was being held in a snowy region, the actress from Anaconda kept herself warm by wearing a white fur coat over the outfit.

Jennifer Lopez was not the only one from Kiss of the Spider Woman to attend the festival, as its director, Bill Condon, and costar, Tonatiuh, had also joined her for the highly acclaimed occasion.

However, it was only Diego Luna who was absent from Sundance. Talking about the actor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Condon, 69, mentions, “[Luna] sends his love. I know he had a family emergency that kept him in Madrid, but he’s heartbroken not to be here” during a Los Angeles Times panel of the film.

For those unversed, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a reimagining of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's stage adaptation of a 1976 novel. The book in question here happens to be from an Argentine writer, Manuel Puig.

In the film, Lopez plays Ingrid Luna, while Luna plays the character of a political prisoner during Argentina's civil war in the 1980s.





