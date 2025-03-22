Jennifer Lopez 'Open to Meeting Someone New' After Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'She’s Not Limiting Herself'

Jennifer Lopez is all set to seek a new partner. As per the latest reports, the actress, who is also a highly talented singer, is now “ready” to date after settling the divorce from her former husband, Ben Affleck.

A report by Page Six suggests, “Jennifer is ready to put herself out there again and she hasn’t given up on finding love,” as per an insider.

The source further mentioned that the friends of the Anaconda actress have asked her to go on dates, and Jennifer Lopez is “definitely open to meeting someone new.” Meanwhile, it was also reported that this time, the Atlas actress won't just date celebrities but will also expand her dating circle beyond the Hollywood film industry.

“Jennifer is considering dating somebody who isn’t in the public eye this time around, but she’s not limiting herself to any particular type,” a source stated.

As per the outlet, Jennifer Lopez was allegedly declared single just last month after she and the actor from Justice League settled their divorce.

For those who do not know, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce was finalized on January 6. Meanwhile, it is crucial to note that their divorce did not go into effect until February 21, 2025.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer had filed for divorce from Affleck six months before it was finalized, on their second wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has reportedly found comfort in his former wife, Jennifer Garner, who also happens to be his close friend. The two have been spotted spending time together on several occasions recently.

Ben Affleck and Garner are even known to be co-parenting their children: Violet, 19; Seraphina, 16; and Samuel, 13.

Recently, the Good Will Hunting star, 52, and Jennifer Garner were photographed embracing each other during a paintball outing.

While rumors suggest that Ben Affleck and the actress from 13 Going on 30 are getting closer, no official statement has been made by the stars yet.