Joe Francis Defends Girls Gone Wild Actions; Claims He Was ‘Victimized’ By Underage Participants

Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis recently spoke out in the Peacock docuseries Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story. In his first in-depth interview in over a decade, Francis claimed he was victimized in a controversy involving underage girls filmed for the series. The three-part docuseries features interviews with Francis, former employees, and survivors of the controversial franchise.

The controversy stemmed from incidents in 2003, when Francis’s team filmed young women during spring break in Panama City, Florida. While some posed topless and participated in explicit acts, it was later revealed that four of the women were underage. Despite the backlash, Francis argued he was not at fault.

Speaking to journalist Scaachi Koul for the docuseries, Francis stated, “No, because I don’t believe they were victimized. They victimized me.” He claimed the girls provided fake IDs, leading to their participation. “No, they were 17, just shy of 18. They were the ones that victimized us,” he said.

Francis further alleged the controversy was orchestrated, pointing fingers at law enforcement. “I believe that was quite orchestrated. I walked into a f**king snake pit, okay?” he claimed, suggesting the Panama City Police set him up.

Francis likened his situation to the challenges faced by large corporations, distancing himself from the actions of his employees. He said he was the owner of a company. He argued that you can’t hold Jeff Bezos responsible for what one of his hundred thousand Amazon delivery guys does.

When Koul questioned whether he felt remorse for the young women involved, Francis doubled down, maintaining there was no significant difference between a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, apart from the legality of appearing in his videos. He stated that he didn’t want minors in his films.

The fallout from the 2003 incident led to a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case against Francis and several other legal challenges. In 2014, an active warrant for his arrest was issued, prompting Francis to relocate to Mexico, where he currently resides in exile.

Francis also alleged the FBI investigation into his company was a distraction from the war in Iraq. However, Koul pushed back, pointing out there was no evidence linking his legal troubles to the conflict.

