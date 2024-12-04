Outlander Author Gets Candid About Her Involvement In Prequel Series Blood Of My Blood; Learn Here

Outlander has already won the hearts of many. However, there is still a big adventure left to explore, as a prequel series is soon coming to the screens. We are talking about Blood of My Blood, which will explore the events taking place in the life of the parents of Outlander’s lead characters. It is based on the books by Diana Gabaldon.

Recently, shedding light on her involvement in the prequel series, the author stated to TV Insider that she is working on the scripts of the show, which is “so much easier than writing novels. It takes me three weeks tops to write a scene.”

Meanwhile, Diana Gabaldon also gave an update that she will be writing the scripts for both the prequel, which is Blood of My Blood, as well as for the final Season of Outlander.

Talking to the outlet, the author also hinted at how much source material she has gathered for the upcoming prequel.

Stating that she does not have control over what the TV version of her stories is coming up with, Gabaldon added, “For what it’s worth, I have material for three — relatively short, as compared to the main Outlander novels — prequel books concerning Jamie’s parents. Blood of My Blood is based on the synopsis of the first of those books.”

For everyone who is excited about the prequel outing, earlier this year, at the San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the filming for Outlander: Blood of My Blood has wrapped for its first season.

The news came from the series EP Ronald D. Moore. He then also stated that the reason why Outlander: Blood of My Blood only has ten episodes is because the network has to look into everything, from their budget to what they want and then also what fits into their schedule.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will premiere in 2025.

