Joe Jonas Announces New Single Work It Out Marking Return To His Solo Career; Details Inside

Joe Jonas recently announced that he will soon be launching new music. The single will mark his return to the solo career he once started many years ago.

The Jonas Brothers member took to social media and surprised his fans with the release date, while also revealing other details related to the song.

Joe Jonas to release new single

The artist, who is a part of one of the most loved bands that took over the hearts of almost everyone around the globe, has come up with some great news. As exciting as it is for us, even the DNCE member portrayed his eagerness in his latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Joe Jonas has announced that he will be soon releasing his new music. The post that was uploaded on his personal account on the stated social media platform also read a few of his emotions that are attached to his project.

On Wednesday, July 10, the Sucker singer revealed that the name of his track will be Work It Out. It will be released on July 19.

Further, in the post, the artist mentioned that he is “both excited and emotional” about the release. The words in the post that were written on a beautiful and relaxing image of a mountain and lake landscape also read that Jonas is grateful while also being humbled for the artist he has collaborated with.

Concluding his words, the artist stated, “I hope you find as much happiness and peace as I do when you listen to these songs.”

The upcoming solo music project was first teased back in March this year when Jonas took to TikTok and posted a clip. Soon, when fans started to ask him to reveal what he was doing in the studio, the Leave Me Before You Love Me singer posted another clip.

Here he could be seen with a few musicians playing guitar while being surrounded by a few other close ones.

Joe Jonas’s solo music career

Joe Jonas first released his solo album back in 2011. The album is called Fas Life. This project of his consisted of great numbers such as All This Time, Just in Love, Sorry, and more.

It has been thirteen years since he released his solo tracks. The album was led by a song called See No More, which was penned by Chris Brown. This same LP had peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

