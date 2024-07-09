Sophie Turner Jokes About Dating in a New Ad Amid Separation From Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner is back in the dating world following her bitter split from ex-husband Joe Jonas. Turner appeared in a new advertisement for a liquor brand, where she admitted that she is “looking for something different, fun, and fresh” this time around. The Game of Thrones star married the Jonas Brother in 2019, and they share two daughters.

Sophie Turner talks about a fresh start

After admitting to the cameras that she is very “particular,” Turner describes the ideal partner, blending in the qualities of her favorite liquor. “Has to be bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that’s welcome at any party, sweet but not too sweet. Am I asking too much or do you think I’ll find it?” she asks. While the dialogue was crafted for the advertisement, its dual interpretations amidst her very public separation and bitter fallout with Joe have once again sparked speculation about her dating life.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's separation

The news of the couple’s separation erupted in September 2023, when it was reported that Joe had filed for divorce from his wife and sources spoke to PEOPLE magazine regarding the situation at home. This was followed by a joint statement by the two on Instagram, calling the separation mutual and amicable. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” read the statement.

Advertisement

Things took an ugly turn quickly when Turner made the decision to sue her estranged husband, demanding her two kids be returned to her, as she was shooting in England while Jonas resided in the States with the kids. The two reached a temporary custody arrangement in October.

In a tell-all interview with British Vogue in May this year, Turner spoke about the allegations about her lifestyle that emerged amid the news of her divorce going public. Turner was labeled a party maniac by a TMZ source, which led to a slew of comments being directed at her. "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mom guilt is so real!" the actress told the outlet, confessing that she was shooting for Joan when the news broke. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier,'" she added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Shares Glimpse Of Her Romantic Outing With New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson In IG Photo Dump; See HERE