Joe Jonas Ditches Game Of Thrones Lyric Referencing Ex-Wife Sophie Turner Amid Ongoing Divorce And Custody Dispute

Joe Jonas' decision to skip the lyric referencing his ex-wife during a concert made it clear about the ongoing discord between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

As per Page Six, on July 6 at the Festival d’été de Québec, Joe Jonas avoided singing the line 'Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home/sittin’ there, winnin’ like it's Game of Thrones' from his 2019 hit song Cool, deliberately leaving out the reference to the HBO series that catapulted Sophie Turner to fame.

Turner, 28, played Sansa Stark on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019.

Saturday, July 6, wasn’t the first time that Joe avoided singing the lyric. During a concert in April, the singer held up the microphone over his head and let the audience shout the lyrics for him rather than singing the part himself.

Joe’s resistance to calling out Turner in his performance comes almost a year after he filed to end their four-year marriage, stating their union was “irretrievably broken.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement on Instagram in September 2023. The duo, who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months old, also asked for privacy for themselves and their children in the statement.

However, Jonas and Turner’s relationship has only significantly soured since then.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s allegations and counter-allegations post-divorce filing

Soon after Jonas’ divorce filing, Turner filed a lawsuit against the Leave Before You Love Me singer, accusing him of wrongfully detaining their daughters in New York City while she was in the U.K. Joe denied the allegations at the time, and the duo reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.

The suit was dismissed in January, per British Vogue; however, the Dark Phoenix star filed to reactivate the case in March, noting the duo failed to settle custody and property agreements.

Since then, Turner has moved on with English aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, whom she has been seeing since October last year. “I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” she told British Vogue in May.

Joe, for his part, has reportedly dated Stormi Bree and actress Laila Abdallah in the meantime while “prioritizing his children and his passion for music,” per an Us Weekly source.

