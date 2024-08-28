John Legend Dedicates New Tattoo To Wife Chrissy Teigen And His Kids

John Legend revealed his latest tattoo on Instagram which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids. The All Of Me singer shares four kids with Teigen namely Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren. Luna and Miles are 8 and 6 years olds respectively while Esti and Wren are the newest additions to the couple’s growing family both being 19 and 14 months old respectively.

Posting a picture of himself showing off his new tattoos, the EGOT winner wrote in the caption, “I don’t have much ink on my body. My first tattoo was “chrissylunamiles” in a subtle heart-monitor-like cursive on my right arm to honor my growing family. So I asked @winterstone to come back and mirror it with the new babies. Presenting “chrissyestiwren” for the left arm. If you zoom/squint/get reading glasses you can see it”

John Legend’s new tattoo is a testament to his commitment as a family man along with being a multiple award winning artist. The last few years have been somewhat of a whirlwind for the In My Mind singer and his family. In 2020, the couple lost their baby whom they had decided to name Jack after 20 months of pregnancy. The couple got through that tragedy together and even got Jack’s name inked on their wrists.

Advertisement

In a self-penned essay on Medium, Teigen had opened up about her journey through dealing with that loss and how they have gone on to explain to their children about Jack’s presence in their life.

The couple prefers having tattoos that connect them to their children in some way. Like the tattoo, Teigen had gotten in 2021 a Butterfly as her daughter Luna had drawn one on her arm.

Getting inked with a tattoo of significance is something that many celebrities believe in. Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor got identical tattoos in March of 2023 in order to commemorate their wedding date. Similarly, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams got tattoos which reflected their respective characters in the long running Game Of Thrones series.

Though sometimes this practice can even turn into a painful reminder of a time one may wish to forget as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may have found out after getting matching Toy Story tattoos post marriage only to get separated in September 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Shares A Wholesome Carousel Post On Social Media Featuring Her Children And Husband John Legend