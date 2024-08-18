How Was Game of Thrones' George R R Martin Snubbed for Glasgow Sci-fi Event? Explained

Game of Thrones author George R.R Martin says he has been snubbed by one of the biggest sci-fi conventions in the world. He suggested several ideas for panels at Worldcon, but didn't hear back. His fantasy series has sold more than 90 million copies.

As a result, organizers claim that Mr Martin did not follow the correct application process "to ensure fairness." At the event, Martin, whose books were adapted into the popular Game of Thrones TV show, was welcomed.

According to Martin on his blog, "I wrote the con's programming chair in January and again in February, asking for his phone number. There was no phone number provided, only a link to an application and the warning that even if I applied, I wouldn't be guaranteed a spot." Further messages did not receive a response, so he will not be included in the event programme despite his efforts.

Worldcon was one of several ideas that the 75-year-old author proposed, including a panel discussion with writers from his Wild Cards anthology book series, a screening of short films inspired by Waldrop's work and a panel on the work of the late author Howard Waldrop, who died in January.

One of the biggest sci-fi conventions in the world, the World Science Fiction Convention focuses on science fiction literature. Over 9,000 people are expected to attend.

BBC Scotland News reported that the non-profit event, which is run by volunteers, requires all proposed program items to be submitted through an application process. In total, nearly 1000 members submitted proposals, and we are delighted to host nearly 1000 participants for more than 1,000 hours of program items covering everything from literature, movies, and games to science, technology, and culture.

Martin will still be welcomed to the event, and fans may have the opportunity to meet him informally. He also confirmed that he looks forward to attending, as he is currently working on the sixth installment of his Song of Ice and Fire series. Taking place from August 8 to 12, the convention will be held in Glasgow for the third time, having previously taken place there in 1995 and 2004.

There will be a panel examining Scottish science fiction beyond the legendary author Iain M. Banks, as well as one examining Gaelic and minority languages in science fiction. There will be an appearance by award-winning author Adrian Tchaikovsky, Hugo Award winner Mary Robinette Kowal, and Marvel Comics writer Charlie Jane Anders.

