Last month, in Hollywood, John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino threw a wedding party after their elopement. The celebration began with red carpet festivities at the Hollywood Museum on August 1st. The couple had previously married in Las Vegas on July 23rd. They met at the venue about a year ago, before starting to date, when the Dukes of Hazzard actor was 64.

During the event, guests delivered toasts, and Zachary and Jessica Money performed their father's hit "Let's Make a Memory" to Eddie Money's "Two Tickets to Paradise." Dee Dee Sorvino wore an orange fascinator, and Catherine Bach, Schneider's co-star from the show, was also present. Their marriage announcement came after both had lost their previous spouses; the Schneiders’ wives succumbed to breast cancer in February 2023, while Sorvino’s husband passed away from prostate cancer in July 2022. A press release noted that the actor had health issues for several years before his passing.

According to PEOPLE, following Alicia’s death, Schneider expressed that he misses “every damn thing” about her “every day.” Mira Sorvino also honored Paul, describing him as “one of the greatest actors ever” and reflecting on their life together.

Several months before Schneider and Sorvino’s wedding, the Secret Service opened an investigation into comments Schneider made about President Joe Biden. Schneider had posted on X (formerly Twitter) criticizing Trump’s presence at the inauguration, calling it a threat to the country. In response to Biden’s post, Schneider wrote, “Mr. President, I think you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hanged. Your son, too.” He later clarified that he did not intend to threaten the President.

Five months later, Schneider announced his relationship with Sorvino, calling it “a miracle.” On the podcast Grace Begins, he shared, “God sent a widower to a widow who understands. Because I was ready to give it all up, everything.” He continued, “I then met that crazy woman over there just when I was starting to hate the idea of dating or holding hands with anyone.”

