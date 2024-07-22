Withdrawing from the race, Joe Biden has left top Tinseltown financiers scrambling to support Vice President Kamala Harris. Following Biden's lackluster performance in the June 27 debate, many donors had pulled back from contributing. However, with Biden now endorsing Harris, Hollywood is eager to open its wallet.

Renewed enthusiasm

One long-time donor expressed renewed enthusiasm, stating, “It looks like it’s going to be Harris, and that’s great—everybody knows her, likes her.” With a substantial following in Los Angeles, where she resides with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris has garnered significant support.

On Sunday, prominent figures like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper endorsed her candidacy. Although Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has not yet endorsed Harris, she has praised Biden’s campaign. Other supporters include Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Hollywood's commitment

It can be seen that the entertainment industry is committed to Harris. On this note a fundraiser was recently held in Provincetown MA co-hosted by prominent Hollywood figures which raised $2 million on behalf of Biden-Harris fund. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also declared her support for Harris as the next President.

Nevertheless some contributors worry about fast-tracking the selection of Harris as their candidate. A deep-pocketed contributor stressed the importance of careful selection and possible merits competition and an open convention might offer.

Changes in strategy

But Jeffrey Katsenberg, who is a leading figure in the Biden-Harris campaign, has not yet said anything about Biden’s decision. However, many Hollywood supporters are ready to loosen their purse strings. According to an executive of an agency, there is excitement among supporters: “It’s a whole new ballgame, but we are in it to win it.”

James Costos, a former HBO executive and U.S Ambassador to Spain, loyal to Biden, now sees a reset in the path to November with Harris’ endorsement. Thanking for past support, Costos emphasized that the mission is still on winning the White House.

Mathew Littman, former speechwriter for Joe Biden believes that Harris will electrify the entertainment industry more than Biden did. He pointed out her strong connections with her background as California Attorney General and U.S senator and her husband being an entertainment attorney.

Moving forward

However, Littman remains unenthusiastic about the idea of an open convention. He does not think many Democratic politicians would challenge Harris. As donations pour in, both Biden and Harris have been actively engaging with donors from members of Congress and governors. She insists on earning and winning this nomination while trying to gain wide support.

Biden recovered from Covid-19 amid declining to seek re-election. He stated, “While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Role of Hollywood

Damon Lindelof was the first major Hollywood donor to call for contributions to halt after President Obama's poor performance in the debate against Mitt Romney on Wednesday night (Makarechi).

Yesterday, on July 21, Lindelof praised Biden’s decision, lifting his own ‘DEMBARGO.’ Rob Reiner also showed support for Biden’s choice through social media, noting his recent fundraiser with Senator Kamala Harris.

Hollywood political consultant Donna Bojarsky anticipates a surge of support for Harris, stating, “I think there is going to be a lot of excitement about Harris now. I think people have flipped their opinions and see the possibilities she represents. I believe people are going to open their pocketbooks and support her.”

With Hollywood's backing, Harris’s campaign gains momentum, setting the stage for a competitive presidential race.

