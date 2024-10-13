Julia Fox Reflects On The 'Regret' Of Her Brief Relationship With Kanye West: 'Don't Want To Be Known For...'

Julia Fox recently opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West and revealed that she regrets her brief romance with the rapper. The actress appeared on an interview with The Times and said, "I regret that relationship so much."

She went on to admit that she hates the fact that the relationship lasted "only a few weeks" but went on to become a subject of a lifetime for her.

The Uncut Gems star also mentioned that she was "in probably the most uncomfortable position" in her life during her relationship with Kanye and said that she does not "want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend."



Prior to her latest statement, Julia Fox seemingly hinted towards her relationship with Kanye West in her 2023 memoir Down the Drain. While she did not directly name the Vultures creator in the book, Fox allegedly referred to him as "the artist."

In the memoir, the actress claimed that "the artist" allegedly offered to get her a "boob job," attempted to compel stylists to have her wear an outfit he approved of and asked her to sign an NDA.

At the time, Fox credited her toddler son Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, for being her "grounding force." The actress also said that she decided to not go down the spiral of the relationship because no rich or famous man was worth any minute she spends separated from her child.

According to US Weekly, Kanye West and Julia Fox first sparked romance rumors in 2021 after being spotted spending New Years eve together. Fox opened up about her relationship with the rapper while speaking with Interview magazine in January 2022.

Fox said that she felt an "instant connection" with the Gold Digger hitmaker and revealed she had fun being around his energy. Ye and Fox had their first public outing on January 2022. The duo walked the red carpet at the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February 2022 and confirmed her relationship with Ye. "It just happened and it felt very felt, like, very organic and not crazy or anything," she said at the time.

Unfortunately, that same month a representative confirmed to US Weekly that the pair had parted after less than two months of dating. The source also said that Fox and Kanye were "good friends and collaborators" despite no longer being together.

