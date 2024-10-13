Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued By Ex Assistant? Sean Diddy Combs’ Studio Session Allegation Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and drugs.

Lauren Pisciotta, who used to be an assistant to Ye (Kanye West), has sued him, saying that the rapper sexually assaulted and gave her drugs during a studio session that he hosted with Sean Diddy Combs.

As per TMZ, this is not the first time Pisciotta has sued Ye, in June she filed a lawsuit against the rapper claiming sexual harassment, breaches of contract, and wrongful termination. At that time, however, Ye's attorney stood firm denying these charges.

The most recent modified complaint documents, submitted to court in California on 8 October, and which have been first reported by TMZ, contain expanded details on Pisciotta’s allegations. As stated in the suit, Pisciotta, who was with Ye for about a year claimed that she and an unidentified manager were asked to partake in a studio session hosted by Diddy.

At the occasion, Pisciotta asserted that there were free drinks for all of the participants, after which there was a proclamation that a drink or drinks had to be had by all since the meeting was going to be continued. According to her, after a couple of light drinks as instructed by Ye, she felt giddy and later was sure that she had been drugged.

Pisciotta does clarify that the following morning when she got up, she was filled with feelings of enormous guilt and shame and had almost no recollection of the events of the previous day. Allegations in the lawsuit also suggest that many years afterward, Ye made a statement about that night, stating that they had ‘kind of hooked up’ and describing the details of that night.

Pisciotta, who also works as an OnlyFans model, was initially employed by Kanye West in the capacity of an executive assistant and subsequently promoted to the chief of the administration within his companies. Her lawsuit includes Diddy as one of the hosts of the studio event but does not charge him with participating in the attack.

Diddy, as of this time, is struggling with a different legal issue. Since September 16, he has been in a Brooklyn correctional center after being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering among other offenses. His arrest however is not in connection with the incident raised in the lawsuit filed by Pisciotta.

