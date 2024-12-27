Justin Baldoni Podcast Episode Pulled After Blake Lively's Harassment Allegations

A recent episode of the How to Fail podcast featuring actor and director Justin Baldoni has been removed after Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. The podcast’s host, British author Elizabeth Day, announced the decision on Instagram, stating her commitment to supporting safe workplaces.

Elizabeth Day shared on Instagram that the episode featuring Baldoni was removed while allegations against him are investigated.

“Every individual has a right to a safe workplace. Every woman has the right to dignity in that workplace,” she wrote in a post. “Every form of abuse should be called out, and I salute the individuals who have the courage to do so.”

The episode, released on December 4, included Justin Baldoni discussing his personal challenges, including a near breakdown while directing It Ends With Us and receiving an ADHD diagnosis at 40.

On December 20, Lively filed a legal complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and unprofessional behavior during the filming of It Ends With Us. The complaint also alleged that Baldoni launched a smear campaign against her in retaliation.

Lively’s legal action followed reports of on-set tension between the two actors. Her statement to The New York Times mentioned the broader implications of her complaint:

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Advertisement

Baldoni’s comments from the How to Fail podcast episode were referenced in Lively’s complaint. In the episode, he said that directing is a very lonely job because he was at the top of the totem pole.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, denied Lively’s allegations, calling them false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt Baldoni.

Freedman later addressed claims of a smear campaign, stating that TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources.

The fallout from the allegations has impacted Baldoni’s career. His talent agency, WME, dropped him, and Vital Voices rescinded his Voices of Solidarity Award. Liz Plank, co-host of Baldoni’s The Man Enough podcast, also announced her departure from the show.

ALSO READ: Jodie Turner-Smith Alleges Ex-Joshua Jackson Has Not Been Paying Child Support; DEETS