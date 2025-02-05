Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Moving Towards an Expensive Divorce? Source Claims 'She Will Leave Him...'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of substance abuse

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s happy marriage is reportedly hanging by a thread. Radar Online reported that the Rhode Beauty founder is allegedly frustrated with her husband for acting immature and diving into drugs despite having a baby at home—their son, Jack Blues Bieber, who was born in August 2024.

Now, insiders claim that Hailey will allegedly take serious action if the Baby hitmaker doesn’t mature and become more responsible. The model would reportedly take part of his $300 million fortune and seek custody of their five-month-old son.

A source alleged that the young mother’s main concern is her son. Meanwhile, the pop star is struggling with troubled sleep, worrying about possibly testifying in disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs’ upcoming sex trafficking trial. The music mogul had famously been a mentor to Bieber, who entered the industry at a young age.

The Canadian singer, who has previously confessed to dealing with addiction issues involving alcohol, pills, and party drugs, recently shared a carousel of pictures from his trip to Aspen, Colorado, with Hailey. One of the pictures showed him in a shabby state, wrapped in a blanket while hitting a bong.

A source close to the couple recently told the National Enquirer that Hailey agreed to finally date Bieber in 2015 in exchange for his promise of sobriety. “He has stuck to that throughout their relationship and six years of marriage,” the source revealed.

However, watching him fall back into his old habits—especially after becoming a new dad—is “frightening” for Hailey. She would reportedly leave him before he spirals further downward, wanting to protect their son from growing up in a toxic environment.

Another insider claimed that Hailey has tried her best to keep Bieber grounded throughout their relationship, but recently, she's concerned they’ve reached a crossroads.