Justin Bieber Sparks Concerns Over Well-Being as Videos Of Him Heavily Smoking at Coachella Go Viral Amid Hailey Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber once again came into the spotlight after videos showcasing him dancing and heavily smoking at Coachella went viral on social media. This has once again sparked concerns for his well-being among the fans.

Bieber was already a topic of discussion among netizens after he reportedly shared cryptic posts on social media, and the reports about his and wife Hailey Bieber's alleged crumbling marriage rumors surfaced online.

Advertisement

Adding to that, the clips of him attending Coachella have caught everyone’s attention. In that he can be seen smoking and dancing, which has led many people to see that he seems to be looking thin and not doing well.

Many people found what they saw in the video worrying, urging them to express that the singer may not be mentally doing okay and that he needs help.

A person wrote on X, “What did Hollywood do to this poor child...?” Another individual penned, “Someone needs to check up on Justin Bieber man…” A person on the same platform wrote, “He needs help, but no one’s listening,” while another said, “He hasn't been looking good lately. I hope he's doing fine.”

One of the videos also captured his wife, Hailey, and who seemed to be his stepbrother, Jaxon. In the video, the X user claimed that the Rhode founder was taking his stepbrother seemingly out of the venue, as they penned, “I kinda feel bad for #her!? because she had to take Justin’s little brother out of there because his junkie brother was doing drugs next to him. Like girl, stand up.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, speculations about his and Hailey’s alleged divorce are running high. A source previously claimed to Radar that the Purpose artist and the Rhode founder are in a desperate attempt to save their marriage. The insider reportedly stated that the pair is doing “tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud.”

ALSO READ: Penn Badgley Reveals Why He is Relieved That Netflix’s You is ‘Ending’ at Season 5: ‘Know That I Hated…’