Hailey Bieber 'Tired' of Justin 'Acting Out' Amid Troubles in Marriage? Report Claims Couple 'in a Bad Place'

Hailey Bieber is reportedly “tired” of Justin Bieber’s erratic behavior. RadarOnline.com has reported the news amid rumors of marital troubles between the couple. However, assets worth $350 million and their eight-month-old baby boy, Jack, have hindered any potential plan for divorce at the moment, says the outlet.

At the same time, the Baby singer’s random social media outbursts have been testing his wife’s patience. Reportedly, a recent stunt pulled by him has made the new mom question their relationship.

On March 29, the pop star recorded a concerning Instagram Live video where he appeared to be in daze as he bopped his head to the music. The video left his fans concerned about his shabby appearance, some even alleging that he was “high as a kite.”

This wasn’t his first distressing social media appearance in recent months. In February, the Grammy winner arrived at a Rhode Beauty event, and his appearance sparked concerns over his physical and mental health.

In an Instagram post last month, Justin claimed that he’s been dealing with “anger issues” and apologized for behaving irrationally. “I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” he captioned the post at the time.

Recently, an insider told the outlet that the couple has been struggling ever since entering parenthood. “They're in a bad place,” the source alleged. The insider claimed that becoming parents has been “stressful” for both of them.

While Hailey seems to be managing her career and her role as a new mom, her husband has gone off the rails. “Hailey's tired of it. She doesn't like who Justin's hanging out with in the studio,” the source added.

The model believes that he’d be better off creating music at home. Justin tied the knot to Hailey in 2018 after ending his on-and-off romance with ex Selena Gomez. They welcomed their firstborn son in August last year.

