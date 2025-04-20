Penn Badgley Reveals Why He is Relieved That Netflix’s You is ‘Ending’ at Season 5: ‘Know That I Hated…’

Penn Badgley opened up about the last season of his popular show, You. The Netflix series is nearing its end, and amid the premiere of the final batch of episodes, the actor, who portrays the mysterious role of Joe Goldberg, claimed that he is relieved over the news of the show concluding. In conversation with the Guardian, the Gossip Girl alum revealed that he has been struggling with a rather personal issue. The actor shared that he is diagnosed with body dysphoria.

Advertisement

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Badgley stated that his portrayal of a charming stalker with an unsettling personality on screen has taken a toll on his mental health.

While the Easy A star brilliantly took up the challenge of playing a dark role in the Netflix show, it also ate up parts of him as a person in real life. The actor shared, "I know that I hated my body and simply wanted a different one."

Badgley further added that he wanted to look like the men in the films, but "that just seemed like an impossibility."

The actor went on to state that after signing up to play the role of Joe Goldberg, he became overreactive to things and situations, resulting in social isolation.

Speaking to the outlet about how his image outside of the screens affected him, Badgley said, “There was just a period where, coming out of depression and isolation, I was jumping wilfully into, but also being thrust into, this world where the more conventionally beautiful I seemed, the more successful I might be, the more value I might have.”

Advertisement

He continued, “There’s no way to get past the superficiality of this work, and if you recognize that, you can’t help but recognize the superficiality of our culture because of the way it rewards this work.”

You season 5 is set to premiere on April 24. All the past seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: You Season 5: Fans Wonder if 'Joe Will Get Away With Everything', Predicting the Potential Storyline For the Upcoming Season of Penn Badgley Starrer