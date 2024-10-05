Tupac Shakur's Family Set To Pursue Legal Action To Investigate Alleged Connection Between Sean Diddy Combs And Rapper's Death? REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and sexual assault.

Tupac Shakur's family has hired an attorney to investigate plausible connections between his murder and the now-disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The move comes years after speculation around the links between the two musicians and amid the Bad Boy Records founder’s shocking arrest on sex trafficking charges last month.

Billboard reported on Friday, October 4, that Shakur’s family has hired powerhouse celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro to look into whether Combs had any involvement in the California Love singer’s murder in 1996.

For those who may not know, Shakur was gunned down while driving in Las Vegas in September of that year. The legendary rapper was only 25 at the time of his death.

While his murder case has been a source of much intrigue among hip-hop fans, it remained unsolved with minimal leads for decades—at least until September of last year when former gang member Duane Keith 'Keffe D' Davis was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the attack on Shakur. Davis, whose trial begins in March 2025, has claimed in the past that Combs offered him $1 million for a hit on Shakur.

While Combs—who is currently detained at Brooklyn’s notorious MDC awaiting a trial in the sex trafficking case—has yet to respond to reports about Spiro’s investigation, he had denied similar accusations in the past.

Back in 2008, after the Los Angeles Times published a story claiming his associates were involved with Shakur’s death, the music mogul shared a statement refuting the allegations and slamming the publication for its irresponsible reporting.

“The story is a lie,” Combs said in a statement. “It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story.”

The rumored rivalry between the late Shakur and Diddy has been a recurring theme in pop culture references, with the latest feature in Eminem’s collaboration with JID. In the track Fuel, released in July 2024, Eminem raps: “Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder, like facial tissue; whose cloak should I clean next? Puff’s? ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?”

The same track also referenced myriad sexual assault charges against Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to all the allegations against him and is set to appear in court next on October 9.

Alex Spiro, meanwhile, has represented the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Elon Musk, and most recently, Alec Baldwin.

This article discusses sensitive topics, including murder and sexual assault, which may be distressing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is affected by these issues, please seek support from a professional or helpline.

