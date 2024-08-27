Hailey and Justin Bieber 'Very Much Wished and Prayed For' a Child; Source Reveals They are 'Overjoyed'

Pop icon and everyone’s favorite, Justin Bieber, is enjoying fatherhood wholeheartedly. Just days after he and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues, sources say Justin is already a fantastic dad. Both parents are thrilled, with their newborn being described as a miracle. Both Jack and Hailey are doing great.

The insider shared that Justin and Hailey, who married in September 2018, had been hoping and praying to start a family. The source mentioned that the pregnancy was something they truly wanted, and when they found out Hailey was expecting, Justin was overjoyed. It was a huge celebration for both of them.

Grammy award winner, 30-year-old Never Say Never singer, announced the birth of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, on Friday with a photo of the baby's foot and a heartfelt caption. The name Jack holds special meaning, as it's Justin's father's middle name. Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, celebrated the news on social media, congratulating the couple and expressing her love for baby Jack. Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, also shared his excitement online. This comes months after Hailey mentioned in an interview that she isn't very close with her extended family anymore, focusing instead on the family she's building with Justin.

The supermodel Hailey announced her pregnancy in May while sharing photos of her and Justin’s vow renewal in Hawaii. At six months pregnant, she showed off her baby bump in a white lace dress and veil. She later explained in an interview that she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long because she didn't show much until she was six months along.

The high-profile couple married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. Later, they celebrated with family and friends in Bluffton, South Carolina.

