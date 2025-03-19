Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Wedding: From Paul Rudd to Ben Stiller, Here’s Who Attended the Star-Studded Ceremony

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are officially married. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends from the industry. Following the grand ceremony in Mexico, the duo shared the details of their big day with Vogue, and revealed that they wished to have a celebration with their pals involved. The events took place at the Esencia Hotel, which were attended by Paul Rudd, Ben Stiller, and Beanie Feldstein, among others.

The guest list also included Jimmy Kimmel, who stepped up to become a groomsman, but with a wrong color suit.

In her conversation with the media portal, Brydon Bloom revealed that she had her dream wedding with the love of her life. She explained, “We wanted our friends and family to have a taste of our dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise.”

Ahead of their wedding day, the couple hosted a night filled with laughter and emotions of the rooftop of the hotel, where the bride, groom, their friends, and family members delivered speeches, to get the duo emotional.

The actress went on to state, “Many tears were shed.” She further added, “we were overwhelmed with gratitude for the people who have made such a huge impact on our lives, both as individuals and as a couple.”

Theroux, who was previously married to the Friends star, Jennifer Aniston, also shared about the sweet moments from his big day. He said, “All I’ll say is, it was wonderful.”

The actor went on to mention, “Ceremonies with vows are about the words contained within them. And they are better left un-described here. That being said, the officiant said some wonderful things, and my wife was just—well, incredibly touching. I was very moved.”

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom got engaged in 2024, and tied the knot a year later.