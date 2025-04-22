Kanye West Shares Shocking Incest Experience in His Latest Track; ‘S*cked My Cousin’s…’

Trigger warning: This article contains sexually explicit content that could be triggering to some readers.

Kanye West claims to have been s*xually involved with his cousin when they were young. The rapper dropped a new song called Cousins, dedicated to his kin who’s currently incarcerated. Ye believes that he might have been a wrong influence on his cousin, which led him to commit a heinous crime.

In the grungy track, Ye sings about stumbling upon adult magazines as a kid in possession of his mother Donda’s possession. He recalled that most of the explicit magazines were of the homosexual variety.

When the rapper showed the magazine to his cousin, they recreated the pictures of men kissing. “Perhaps in my self-centered mess, I felt it was my fault that I showed him those magazines when he was 6 and we acted out what we saw,” Ye wrote on X.

Eventually, the encounter became more intimate and explicit, leading the rapper to perform a blow job on his younger sibling. “My name is Ye and I s*cked my cousin’s d*ck till I was 14,” he added.

In his tweet, West revealed that his cousin is currently serving his sentence for murdering a pregnant woman, a few years after he refused to look at dirty magazines together anymore.

The music video for his latest track featured a montage of various clips of different video games and a few explicit, semi-pornographic clips. According to Page Six, West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have looked into his cousin’s case during their marriage.

In 2018, the rapper spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about Donald Trump’s first presidency and gave a shoutout to his cousin. “My cousin is locked up for murder, and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him,” he said then.