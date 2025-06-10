Katy Perry’s Sydney Show Disrupted by Notorious Stage Invader Who Previously Troubled The Weeknd and Virat Kohli

Katy Perry's Lifetimes World Tour stop in Sydney took an unexpected turn when notorious stage invader Johnson Wen stormed the stage during her performance. Already infamous for interrupting events featuring stars like The Weeknd and cricketer Virat Kohli, Wen's latest antics landed him in police custody — and added another charge to his growing rap sheet.

While Perry was performing her hit Hot N Cold at Qudos Bank Arena, Wen broke free from the crowd and raced onto the stage, shocking both the singer and the audience. NSW Police confirmed Wen was arrested on the spot and charged with entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in the performance of work or duties.

Johnson Wen was granted conditional bail and is set to appear in Burwood Local Court on June 23, along with a six-month ban from the Sydney Olympic Park Precinct.

Wen is no stranger to such stunts. In 2023, he stormed The Weeknd's Melbourne concert and later admitted he had planned the incident for months. "There were way too many security guards, it looked impossible to get through," Wen told 7News. "Somehow, I managed to find a small gap and ran on stage."

His history of invasions extends beyond the concert stage. Internet users have linked Wen to pitch invasions during multiple cricket matches, including ones involving Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the World Cup. He also received fines for dangling from a Brisbane footbridge in 2020 and for invading a rugby union match in 2021. His Instagram bio, which reads "troll most hated," appears to embrace his notoriety.

Despite the disruption, Perry handled the situation with grace. After briefly continuing her performance, she addressed the audience: "There's never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it." Security swiftly removed Wen, and Perry carried on with her show, earning praise for her professionalism during the chaotic moment.

