Miley Cyrus’s Brother Accuses Katy Perry of Mimicking the Wrecking Ball Singer’s Career Choices in Wild Social Media Rant

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace took a dig at Katy Perry in a wild social media rant! The 36-year-old accused the Roar hitmaker of copying his sister’s choices in regards to music and hair transformations.

“She cut her hair off, and it broke the internet, and everybody freaked out, and she bleached it blonde,” Trace said in a video posted on Instagram on April 18.

Trace wrote this, referring to the Flowers singer’s 2012 blonde pixie cut. He went on to narrate a fictional conversation that Perry had with her team after the Grammy winner’s look went viral. “Katy's like, ‘Yeah, yeah, we should. Should we do it? Like, slightly different? No, we're gonna do it exactly the same,” he said, mocking the former American Idol judge.

Perry rocked a similar look in 2017. She later grew out her hair and dyed it back to her iconic black color in 2021. He even mocked her collab song with Migos called Bon appétit a few years after Migos released a song called Hannah Montana, dedicated to Cyrus’s famous Disney character.

“You're gonna do exactly what the f--k Miley did and blow up,” he said. Trace mocked that when the song didn’t blow up, she tried her hand at EDM, which also tanked. Trace’s rant against the singer didn’t end there! He went on to mock Perry’s recent short trip to space.

She was part of the all-women Blue Origin crew on a mission initiated by Jeff Bezos. Perry and her fellow crew members spent 8 minutes in space on their historic mission before returning to Earth.

“Now we're gonna send you’re a-- to space. Didn't f--king work. It's not working. It's backfiring. Stop,” he added. His comments came a day after Perry joined Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn on a spaceflight.

Perry is yet to respond to Trace’s comments.

