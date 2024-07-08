Agatha All Along TEASER Trailer: Kathryn Hahn Returns As The Witch In Marvel's WandaVision Spinoff Series

Marvel’s mystic witch, Agatha Harkness is on a quest to regain her powers!

After getting a great audience response on WandaVision and her introduction song Agatha All Along winning an Emmy, Kathryn Hahn’s character rightfully earned its spinoff series! The series will follow the aftermath of WandaVision's final season, which left Agatha trapped in a distorted spell!

First look at WandaVision spinoff series Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along series will be set after the events of WandaVisision and follow the journey of the anti-hero who befriends unlikely allies to regain her power, which she lost after her climactic battle with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Finding herself trapped in a twisted spell, she does her best Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown impression to seek some help. Her efforts don’t go in vain as a mysterious goth teenager— played by Heartstopper’s Joe Locke—frees her from the spell in exchange for a promise to take him down the legendary Witches' Road.

However, after being released from the spell, Agatha finds herself powerless. Now, she must assemble a coven to survive and regain her powers. The trailer appeared to blend multiple genres, starting with a murder mystery as Agatha inspects the dead body of Wanda Maximoff (who died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)—leading to the horror-fantasy genre filled with witches and magic.

The cast of Agatha All Along

Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the infamous villain alongside Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan. Aubrey Plaza will play fellow witch Rio Vidal, and Patti LuPone will portray a 450-year-old witch, Lilia Calderu. Sasheer Zamata as the sorceress Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and more round off the cast.

Agatha All Along will premiere on 18 September 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.