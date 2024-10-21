Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian: Reality Star Offers Glimpse Of Her Special Outfit As She Turns 44; See HERE

Just like every other occasion, Kim Kardashian slayed on her birthday too! She went bold while celebrating her 44th birthday by donning a beige-colored body-hugging dress by none other than Diesel.

On October 21, Monday, which is her birthdate, Kim took to her Instagram stories and shared a video and picture of herself showcasing her attire. In the video she called the brand’s D- Rooney slip dress her “birthday suit.”

In the next picture, she shared a close-up shot of her neckline. The dress consisted of a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice including a semi-sheer flowy skirt. She kept it minimal with her jewelry by adding a cross necklace. The reality show star kept her hair loose and rocked the entire fit that accentuated her figure.

According to People magazine’s report, the Diesel dress belonged to the brand’s Spring/ Summer 2044 collection and it is worth USD 2,081.

She did not forget to share her birthday cake with her followers. On the platform’s stories, she posted this month's calendar, which had "October 2024” written on it with dates. Her birth date, which is number 21, was circled on it. The cake also had “happy birthday Kim!” written on it.

Since we are talking about the entrepreneur slaying in her outfits, how can we not mention her very recent appearance at the fourth annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala held in Los Angeles?

Advertisement

The Skims founder donned a classic 1998’s classic white bodysuit by Theirry Mugler. She added beige tights, heels, and a long white robe. She gave her hair the iconic vintage Hollywood waves.

Kim topped the look with a shiny diamond choker and matching earrings by Tiffany. She gave the ultimate vintage Hollyood actress vibe. She posted this look on her Instagram as well. The reality TV show star captioned it with, “Mugler + Tiffany’s. for the Academy Museum Gala.” The entrepreneur also shared a video edit showcasing her look, while Beyonce’s song, Halo played in the background.

Along with her her younger sisters, Kylie, and Kendall also attend the event, both equally slaying with their own respective ensembles.

ALSO READ: How Does Gracie Abrams Feel About Returning To Open For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Singer Reveals