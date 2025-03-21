Kim Kardashian Fears Long-Term Affect of Kanye West’s Social Media Meltdowns on Their Kids; Source Reveals

Kim Kardashian is reportedly concerned about Kanye West's social media rants. As reported by TMZ, the SKIMS founder – who shares four kids with the rapper – is worried about the long-term effects of his tweets.

The source added that her primary concern will always be their four children –North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Over the years, The Kardashians star did her best to give the children a smooth relationship with their father.

However, the Stronger rapper's unpredictable nature and sudden outbursts on social media have made the situation difficult to navigate. West is known for posting bizarre and offensive all-caps tweets on his X account that often stir controversies and become tabloid news.

Over the past few weeks, he has been tweeting several offensive tweets, dragging several A-listers like Drake, Beyonce, and his ex-wife Kim. In one of his posts, West called the mother of his children a "sex trafficker" and a "sex worker."

The vile accusation came up last week after the mom-of-four abruptly stopped daughter North from visiting her father during their emergency court hearing. Kim's sudden decision came after security guards at West's place informed her of Andrew and Tristan Tate's presence at his home.

Given Tate's alleged association with human trafficking, the reality star didn't want her daughter to be in the same room as them. Despite Kim's protests, the exes have been feuding ever since West released a song featuring North and the disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

She allegedly sent a legal notice to block the release, but he dropped the song anyway, claiming "the man makes the final decision." He even shared screenshots of his recent chat with The Kardashians star, which featured their debate over trademarking daughter North's name.

He threatened her to "amend" the legal document so he could release their song, or he would wage "war" against her that would have dire repercussions. Kim, who wanted to avoid her daughter's association with Diddy, declined his demand, but it didn't stop West from releasing the song.